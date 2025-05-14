After 20 days, Pakistan Rangers hand over BSF jawan at Attari-Wagah checkpost

Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday handed over Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended on April 23, to India via the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab. Border Security Force constable Purnam Kumar Shaw (centre), who was handed over to the BSF by Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah integrated checkpost near Amritsar on Wednesday morning. (HT Photo)

The constable was handed over to the BSF by Pakistan Rangers at 10:30am.

The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols, a BSF spokesperson said.

Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the India-Pakistan international border in Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Constable Shaw of the BSF’s 24th battalion, a resident of West Bengal, was taken into custody by the Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the Zero Line in the Ferozepur sector.

He was escorting a group of local farmers harvesting wheat across the border fence in the Mamdot block at the time of the incident. Shaw was in uniform and armed with his G2 service rifle, along with three magazines and 60 rounds.

“The jawan inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory and was detained. Despite continuous efforts, the Pakistan Rangers have not responded to our plea for his release so far,” Atul Fulzele, inspector general of BSF, Punjab Frontier, had said.

Shaw, who was posted to the border area on April 10, 2025, was on his first deployment to this region. Officials noted that the geography of the area, which includes farmlands located up to 150 metres beyond the border fence but within Indian territory, can be confusing for new personnel. Farmers are granted access to these fields under BSF supervision during harvest season. In this instance, only Shaw crossed the border inadvertently, while the farmers remained behind.

Security officials stated that similar incidents have occurred in the past and are typically resolved through flag meetings and mutual coordination.However, two flag meetings between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers had ended without resolution.

The incident came amid heightened tensions along the Indo-Pak border following the terror attack near Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them tourists.