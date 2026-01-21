After 3-year delay, heli-taxi services take off from Shimla’s Sanjauli

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated helicopter services from the Sanjauli heliport in Shimla, ending a three-year operational delay and marking a major expansion of the state’s aerial network. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagging off the helicopter services from the Sanjauli heliport in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The launch links the state capital with daily flights to Bhuntar in Kullu and the ITBP helipad at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur, while a tri-weekly service will connect Shimla to Chandigarh on Monday, Friday, and Saturday.

The operationalisation of the Sanjauli heliport is a significant development for Himachal Pradesh’s connectivity, which remains heavily dependent on narrow hill roads prone to seasonal landslides and snow blockages. Though the foundation stone for the ₹15.86-crore project was laid in 2017 and the structure was inaugurated in early 2022, the facility remained a white elephant for years due to the absence of mandatory clearances from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The present administration secured the final nod on August 7, 2025, after addressing security concerns raised by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Under the Centre’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, fares have been capped to make air travel accessible. The Sanjauli-Chandigarh flight is priced at ₹3,169, while the routes to Kullu and Reckong Peo will cost ₹3,500 and ₹4,000, respectively.

The service is a joint venture where the Union civil aviation ministry bears 80% of the operational costs, with the state providing the remaining 20%. Heritage Aviation has been roped in for the internal state routes, while Pawan Hans Limited will manage the Chandigarh connection.

Sukhu said that the heliport’s location near the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) makes it an asset for emergency medical evacuations. He announced that the network would soon expand to include Manali and Rampur after the DGCA approval.

The move is part of a larger policy shift aimed at making Himachal Pradesh a high-value tourism destination. At present, the state is investing ₹15 crore each into new heliports in Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba, all expected to be ready by April 2026.

In a swipe at his predecessors, the CM alleged that the previous BJP government had prioritised building construction over utility, claiming ₹1,000 crore was spent on structures that remain vacant. In contrast, he said, the new heli-taxi network is designed to generate direct employment for locals by drawing high-spending tourists to the hinterland.

Reacting to the CM, leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Jai Ram Thakur said: “The Sukhu government is only in a hurry to cut ribbons and is trying to deceive the public by re-inaugurating projects like the Sanjauli heliport, which were inaugurated in 2022 during the BJP’s tenure.”

State to formulate first Nutrition Policy: CM

The state government is set to formulate the first-ever nutrition policy for the state to ensure holistic benefits to the people, said CM Sukhu during a meeting of the health department on Wednesday.

He said that the state government was implementing several nutrition and food security programmes, including the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Mid-Day Meal Scheme and the Public Distribution System (PDS). In view of these initiatives, nutritional profiling was of paramount importance, which would help in creating awareness among people about nutrients, caloric value and food fortification parameters.

Taking wing

Route Frequency Fare (per passenger) Operator

Sanjauli – Chandigarh Monday, Friday, Saturday ₹3,169 Pawan Hans

Sanjauli – Bhuntar (Kullu) Daily ₹3,500 Heritage Aviation

Sanjauli – Reckong Peo Daily ₹4,000 Heritage Aviation