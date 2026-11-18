For nearly three years, residents of Green Enclave near Sector 118 have grappled with untreated sewage flowing out of the locality and accumulating on vacant plots behind TDI City. After repeated complaints and intervention by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the municipal corporation (MC) has scheduled the 500-kilolitres per day (KLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) to start operations on Wednesday. Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) assistant environmental engineer Atul Sharma said the project is now being handled by the MC and GMADA. (HT File)

The problem dates back to December 2023, when residents began raising concerns over the discharge and stagnation of untreated sewage in the area. After approaching various authorities, including the deputy commissioner and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), a complaint was filed before the NGT in January 2024. In December 2024, the tribunal constituted a three-member joint committee to examine the situation.

During its inspection, the committee found untreated wastewater stagnating on vacant land behind TDI City. The report, submitted in January 2025, also pointed to shortcomings in samples collected from two existing STPs in the surrounding area. In December 2025, the NGT observed that effective remedial steps had not been taken and directed a joint committee of district and civic officials to prepare an action plan specifying timelines, funding and responsibility for resolving the issue.

Following this, a 500-KLD portable STP was proposed to treat sewage generated in Green Enclave. GMADA approved over ₹3 crore for the project, while the MC was assigned its execution. The project includes installation and commissioning of the plant, laying of the required pipeline and five years of operation and maintenance. The treated wastewater is proposed to be carried to around seven acres of panchayat land in Ballomajra for utilisation through Karnal technology.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) assistant environmental engineer Atul Sharma said the project is now being handled by the MC and GMADA. He said the board is hopeful that the necessary arrangements would be completed at the earliest and that coordination with the local bodies would help resolve the issue soon.

SDO Jaspreet Singh Gill, who looks after sewerage operations in Mohali, said October 15 was the earlier target date for the project. However, the work was delayed due to the installation process and the time required to develop the bacterial culture needed for the biological treatment system.

He said the installation was complete, and generating the bacterial culture is part of commissioning the plant. The STP is now ready to begin operations and is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

The plant is based on the moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR) technology, in which microorganisms grow on specially designed carrier media and help break down organic matter in sewage.

Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana said the delay was partly due to the unavailability of workers during the festive season. He said the civic body had taken the matter seriously and assured that the facility would be made functional on the said day.

Meanwhile, residents say the problem has improved only partially. Vibhur Bakshi, a resident of Green Enclave, said sewage that earlier flowed through a wooded area and accumulated near residential properties was now collecting in large ponds on vacant plots. Tankers are deployed to remove the accumulated sewage when the ponds approach their capacity and overflow.

He said the installation of the STP was a positive development, with the pipeline work also nearing completion. However, residents want the facility to become operational without further delay so that the existing arrangement of collecting and removing sewage through tankers can end. He also expressed hope that the proposed technology would help address the smell and pollution concerns. With the MC announcing the operational date, residents are now waiting to see whether the plant starts functioning as scheduled and provides a lasting solution to the sewage problem.