After 560 days atop 400-ft tower in Samana, Gurjeet Khalsa ends sacrilege protest

Activist Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, 43, who had been protesting atop a 400-foot BSNL tower in Samana town of Patiala district for the past 560 days, descended safely on Friday morning. A former army sepoy and dairy farmer, Khalsa had climbed the structure on October 12, 2024, to demand stricter punishments for incidents of beadbi (sacrilege) involving Guru Granth Sahib. Activist Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, who had climbed a 400-foot BSNLtower on October 12, 2024, being brought down safely in Samana town of Patiala district on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

The breakthrough follows the Punjab government’s official notification of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The new legislation, which fulfilled Khalsa’s core demand, proposes a minimum of seven years’ imprisonment, extendable to life for criminal conspiracies intended to disrupt communal harmony, along with fines of up to ₹25 lakh. While the Punjab assembly passed the Bill on April 13 and governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave his assent on April 19. Khalsa, however, refused to budge until the official gazette notification was issued and presented to him at the tower’s base.

High-stakes rescue

The rescue operation began at 7.25am on Friday under tight security. Executed by the state fire service, district police, and civil officials, the extraction required specialised equipment, including a turntable ladder and a crane-lift. Khalsa, whose physical health has deteriorated due to prolonged immobility and extreme exposure, was secured with chains and a safety belt by fire officials.

Harinderpal Singh, an assistant fire officer from Patiala, said that the operation required reaching a considerable height where teams first secured Khalsa on an upper platform before lowering him via the hydraulic ladder. As he stepped onto the ground at 7.35am amid ‘Sikh Jaikara’ and ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’ chants, a visibly frail Khalsa declared, “We have won. By the Guru’s grace, I have come down safely after 18 months and 12 days. I thank the Punjab government for enacting this law.” He expressed specific gratitude to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for the legislation.