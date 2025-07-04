After backlash, Kangana blames ex-CM Jairam for absence from flood-hit Mandi

A day after BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur criticised party MP Kangana Ranaut’s absence from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh amid floods caused by a series of cloudbursts, she blamed the former chief minister and leader of opposition for staying away from the constituency. Kangana Ranaut, the BJP MP from Mandi, has been conspicuous by her absence from her constituency, which has seen 14 deaths and 31 people missing since the cloudbursts triggered landslides and flashfloods earlier this week. (HT file photo)

The actor-turned-politician has been conspicuous by her absence from Mandi, which has seen 14 deaths and 31 people missing since the cloudbursts triggered landslides and flashfloods earlier this week. The worst-affected area is Thunag sub division of Mandi, where major restoration efforts are in progress.

Thakur is the MLA from Seraj, which also bore the brunt of the monsoon fury in Mandi district.

He had proactively campaigned for Ranaut in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Facing backlash after she expressed grief over the devastation caused by the floods in Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut on Friday posted on X that she was advised by Thakur to halt her visits to the flood-affected areas. “It is heartbreaking to see massive flood devastation in Himachal almost every year now. I tried reaching flood-affected areas in Seraj and other areas in Mandi, but was advised by respected leader of opposition Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji to wait until the connectivity to the affected areas are restored. Red alert is issued by Mandi DC today as well. Awaiting authorities’ approval on the same, will be there soonest possible. Thanks,” her post read.

On Thursday, Thakur was asked about her absence from her Lok Sabha constituency at a press conference and he had said, “I don’t know why she (Kangana) did this. We are here, we are here to live and die with the people of Mandi. I do not want to comment on those who are not concerned about it.”

The Congress was quick to share Thakur’s video, “MP Kangana Ranaut is not concerned about the people of Mandi. This is not being said by us, but by former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and BJP leader Jairam Thakur. In fact, people are facing a terrible tragedy due to cloudburst in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, but Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut is missing,” the party shared on X.

According to official data, 69 people have died and 110 have been injured since the onset of the monsoon on June 20. The state witnessed 22 landslides of moderate intensity on July 3 itself.

Kangana should not do politics in disaster: Sukhu

Commenting on Kangana’s social media post that targeted BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said, “I would suggest she speak with Jai Ram ji directly and should come here soon after talking to him. She should not do politics in the disaster.”

Meanwhile, Jai Ram Thakur, while speaking to HT on Friday said Kangana’s tweet was result of “confusion”. Thakur, who is touring the disaster hit areas in Mandi, said, “She talked to me and told her that I am focused on work as my constituency is the worst affected. She expressed her desire to come and I told her that she should. I said that the areas which are worst affected like Thunag do not have connectivity and she must visit these areas.”