After Charuni’s sulk, SKM leaders seek Khattar’s resignation, FIR against SDM

A day after Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni questioned the silence of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) over the repeated police actions against farmers in Haryana, SKM leaders on Tuesday demanded that Haryana chief minister should resign on moral grounds and FIR should be registered against Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha and police personnel involved in lathi-charge.

Morcha leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal and Jagjit Singh Dallewal released video messages, extending their support to the farmers of Haryana. The SKM leaders also said they agreed with the demands raised by farmer union leaders of Haryana at Gharaunda mahapanchayat.

“We strongly condemn the police action on farmers in Karnal, in which many farmers were injured. One of the farmers who had participated in the agitation died. We are with Haryana farmers and demand that Khattar should resign immediately and an FIR should be registered against the SDM,” said Rajewal.

On Khattar’s questioning his offering a ‘laddoo’ to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh after sugarcane SAP hike, Rajewal said, “We greeted the chief minister for offering the highest sugarcane price in the country. We want to say that if an opponent does a good job we should appreciate it.”

Dallewal said the farmers were protesting on the call of SKM. “All farmers of the country are with the farmers of Haryana and they should not think that they are alone in this fight against the BJP-led government in Haryana,” he said. He said morcha leaders will support the protest call of Haryana farmer unions on September 7.

Charuni had made an emotional appeal to the SKM leaders and demanded their support for Haryana farmers. Charuni had also said that the farmers of Haryana can continue their fight if the SKM leaders did not extend support.

“We are fed-up with the police action on farmers in Haryana. Morcha leaders are not moving a step,” Charuni had said, adding that he will unite all farmer union leaders from Haryana to raise this issue with the SKM.