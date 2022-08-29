After Commonwealth silver, Vikas Thakur looks to shoulder weight in state governance

City lad Vikas Thakur who clinched a silver medal in the weightlifting competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham earlier this month, on Saturday sought a government job from the Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann during the felicitation ceremony held at Punjab Bhawan, in Chandigarh.

Thakur, who was awarded ₹50 lakh for his exploits in Birmingham, is currently serving in the Indian Air Force in Chandigarh. He, however, shared his desire to find work in a state department.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The CM honoured me and assured me a job in the state. Anything is possible if he decides to give me a job. Players do get appointments as excise and taxation Officer, tehsildar, district sports officer, police among others. I am ready to work in any department as per the availability of the posts in the state.”

Thakur said the CM assured him that he would provide him a job after reviewing the state sports policy, adding, “I will once again meet the sports minister and urge him to give me a chance to serve my state.”

“I have given my 20 years to weightlifting and now want to help budding sportspersons in Punjab to excel. If I bag a job within Punjab, I would be really grateful to the Government for acknowledging my hard work,” he further said.

‘Will lose weight to qualify Olympics category’

Recovering from a shoulder injury post a surgery, Thakur is eyeing to reduce his weight to be in with a shot to compete in under 89 kg weight category — down from his current 96 kg category.

“I will now work on reducing at least 8 kg as I won’t be allowed to play in the Olympics with my current weight of 96 kg. I will try to play in 89 KG category. I will also prepare hard for the Asian games next year,” he said, in a conversation with HT.

Thakur, who secured his third Commonwealth medal at the 2022 edition of the Games, said his family’s focus at the moment was away from the sporting arena as they were now adamant on seeing him get married.

Thakur was felicitated for his latest achievements in a ceremony at the Circuit House.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON