Health experts have cautioned residents against lowering their guard, despite the low pandemic figures, and advised them to continue to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour. (HT Photo)
After deadly May, Ludhiana’s Covid figures plunged by 99% in July

Worst hit in Punjab, the district achieved the milestone of zero deaths as many as 26 times last month; daily cases dropped to as low as two twice
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:20 AM IST

Two months after the second wave wreaked havoc in Ludhiana in May, making it the worst-hit district in Punjab, July ended with the Covid cases and deaths dropping by 99%.

The district had registered 29,529 Covid cases and 624 deaths in May – highest since the pandemic started last year – leaving the health infrastructure crumbling.

In comparison, only 334 cases and five deaths surfaced in July, lowest in 15 months.

As the contagion peaked in Ludhiana in May this year, the daily cases had hit the all-time high of 1,729 on May 9 and a record 30 deaths were registered twice, on May 10 and 11.

But the figures started winding downwards as lockdown curbs was imposed, restricting public movement.

Compared to May, June accounted for 2,849 infections and 87 casualties, with the district also achieving the long-awaited milestone of zero deaths thrice in the month, first on June 24.

July brought more good news with the district recording no death on as many as 26 of the 31 days, allowing health facilities to tide over the immense pressure of the second wave. The cases also hit new lows multiple times, dropping to two twice, on July 26 and 31.

At 97.5%, the district’s recovery rate is on par with the national average.

However, notwithstanding the respite from the worrisome pandemic numbers, health experts have cautioned zero deaths don’t mean zero responsibility.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said, “The declining Covid-19 cases indeed bring immense emotional satisfaction. This was possible due to the coordinated efforts of the health department, district administration, private health institutions and journalists who played an active role in information, education and communication activities, and updating citizens with the latest information. Though congratulations are in order for residents, they must continue to adhere to safety protocols and also get vaccinated at the earliest.”

Dr Clarence J Samuel, professor and head, department of community medicine at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, said, “With more than double the cases in the second wave as compared to the first in August last year, the health infrastructure was left completed overstretched. But now the cases have decreased because the transmission chain has broken.”

But, he cautioned, that new variants of the virus could emerge anywhere. “Therefore, Covid-appropriate behaviour is crucial. People should come forward to get tested if symptoms appear as the virus is still deadly. Timely response can save lives. Also, higher vaccination coverage is important to build immunity,” the doctor said.

