After Himachal government’s assurance, Hamirpur hospital removes closure notice

A day after chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government would introduce an amendment bill to the Land Ceiling Act on the first day of the assembly’s winter session, the charitable hospital run by Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Bhota area of Hamirpur district has removed its closure notice. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assured of all help. (File)

Notably, the management had requested help transfer hospital land. It later put up a notice stating that the facility will be closed from December 1, prompting protests from locals who demanded that the hospital continue operating.

The CM had on Sunday convened a meeting to discuss possible solutions, before announcing the amendment bill.

The hospital functioned normally on Monday. It is learnt that some of the staff have also returned to their duties at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas-run 75-bed hospital situated on 44 acres of land, in Bhota, Hamirpur.

The management had expressed its wish to upgrade the facility with new equipment, but sought clearance from the government to transfer its land to a sister organisation to avoid paying a huge sum as GST.

Notably, Sukhu said the state government was making every possible effort to provide relief to Radha Soami Satsang Beas and ensure that the hospital remains operational. He had earlier announced that the state will bring an ordinance to facilitate the land transfer.

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas plans to transfer the hospital to the Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society, a sister organisation.

Former CM P K Dhumal, who was instrumental in the establishment of the hospital in 1999-2000, had said the state government should ensure smooth running of the hospital in the public interest as such charitable health institutes are beneficial for both the government and the public.