After land pooling policy, now, Punjab govt’s unified building rules on shaky ground

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s draft Punjab Unified Building Rules 2025, published on July 24 to ease construction norms for real estate developers, has drawn criticism from various stakeholders. Stakeholders argue the new building rules are simply a reworked version of the now-shelved land pooling policy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deadline for filing objections and suggestions with the state department of housing and urban development, and Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) ends on August 23.

The rules were floated even as the government faced backlash over its contentious land pooling policy, which was ultimately withdrawn earlier this month. The policy had proposed acquiring 63,355 acres in 21 towns and cities to be handed to developers for urban expansion.

Stakeholders now argue the new building rules are simply a reworked version of the same plan.

“The Unified Building Rules are a new form of land pooling policy. The previous policy proposed to cover horizontal landscape and these rules will lead to vertical extensions, choking towns and cities,” said Jaskirat Singh of Public Action Committee, which filed objections against the rules on Friday.

He added that Punjab’s urban centres were already collapsing under pollution, traffic, shrinking green cover and failing infrastructure. “Instead of fixing the crisis, the Unified Building Rules pave the way for unregulated, unsafe and anti-people construction. They compromise the fundamental right to a clean and safe environment under Article 21 of the Constitution,” he said, demanding a fresh, transparent process with environmental studies and public participation.

A real estate developer, not wishing to be named, pointed out that the government had not conducted any environmental impact assessment (EIA) or social impact assessment (SIA) before framing the rules. “Without SIA, there is no study of how these norms will affect existing residents and civic services. Nor has the government undertaken any futuristic study regarding infrastructure needs for the next 20 years, a mistake it already made with land pooling,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema alleged that the government was trying to compensate builders by easing real estate development norms after shelving the land pooling scheme, adding that the SAD will oppose the rules.

Officials in the housing department were not available for comments. A senior local bodies official, however, said the draft rules were aimed at ensuring “unified development” by all agencies, including civic bodies, urban development authorities and the Punjab State Small Industries and Exports Corporation (PSIEC), and reiterated that objections could be raised until the August 23 deadline.

In box: Stakeholders raise structural concerns

Unlimited floor area ratio (FAR) for building apartments, which will destroy the character of urban neighbourhoods and cannot be done without taking into consideration population density, traffic and fire hazards.

Allowing 50% dwellings to be used for commercial purposes will compromise peace in residential areas and will lead to serious parking issues

Allowing habitation in basements will create serious flood and fire safety risks

Allowing farm houses in residential areas is akin to bringing in land pooling through the back door

Allowing stilt plus four floors with 16.5 feet wide road against the norm of 20 feet wide road

Density of population norms relaxed from 500 to 1,000 per acre

Excessive discretion left to the competent authority for giving relaxation to modify buildings.