After lull, rain returns to Himachal Pradesh from September 14-16

After a brief lull, the monsoon is set to pick up pace in Himachal Pradesh as the meteorological department has forecast three days of rain from September 14-16. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at landslide-hit Summer Hill in Shimla on Wednesday. Twenty people had died in the rain-triggered landslide on August 14. (ANI Photo)

“The monsoon remained weak since early this month. However, a fresh spell of rains would most likely hit the state from September 14 with increased intensity and distribution,” said Surender Paul, the director of the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla centre.

There are chances of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated pockets in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur. A yellow weather alert has been issued for thunderstorm and lightning at some places, he said.

The monsoon is likely to withdraw from Himachal Pradesh on or after September 24.

Day temperatures above normal

The weak monsoon since the beginning of September led to day temperatures soaring above normal across the state.

The maximum temperatures were up to 8 degrees above normal.

Keylong, the administrative centre of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, recorded high of 27 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above the normal temperature. Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded a high of 28 degrees, which is 5.2 degrees above normal.

The mercury was three notches above normal in Shimla, the state capital, which recorded a high of 24.8 degrees Celsius.

73% rain deficit in September

After heavy rain in July and August that triggered floods and landslides, September saw a lull in the monsoon.

The state recorded 73% below normal rainfall as on September 13, receiving only 18.4mm rainfall against a normal of 68.6mm. The season excess rainfall has also dipped to 22% below normal downpour.

“The monsoon has been weak this month due to the low-pressure area shifting southwards,” Paul said.

Lahaul-Spiti saw the highest rain deficit of 99%, getting just 0.5mm of rainfall against a normal of 40.6mm.

The rain deficit was 98% in Kullu, 93% in Una and 92% in Solan. In fact, all 12 districts recorded below normal rainfall.

The rainfall was 71% above normal in July and 4% deficit in August.

Death toll mounts to 428

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) director DC Rana said since the onset of monsoon in June, 428 people have lost their lives across the state of which 270 died in natural calamities and 158 in road accidents.

The monetary losses have been pegged at ₹8,679 crore and are likely to cross ₹12,000 crore.

A total of 2,611 houses have been fully damaged and more than 11,000 partially.

