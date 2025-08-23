After MP Tewari’s question: Centre seeks UT’s response on share-wise property sale, CHB need-based changes

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has sought a response from the Chandigarh administration on issues raised by MP Manish Tewari in the Parliament. The expansion of Lal Dora areas—the demarcated zones within villages where building bylaws are not strictly applied—has also been flagged. (HT File Photo)

Among these is the issue of share-wise property sale, which is one of the most debated issues in the city. Under this practice, owners sell portions or “shares” of a single property to multiple buyers, often leading to illegal constructions and overcrowding. The Supreme Court had passed orders restricting such sales, but implementation has been patchy. The Centre has now asked the administration to explain the current status of enforcement and whether clear guidelines have been framed to curb violations.

Another major issue pertains to Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) units, where, over the years, residents have made alterations to their allotted homes, ranging from minor modifications to significant structural changes. While many of these alterations have become essential due to family needs, they remain technically “unauthorised.” The administration has been under pressure to regularise and compound such changes, but little progress has been made. The MHA has demanded clarity on the framework for addressing these concerns.

Ownership rights in rehabilitation colonies

Another key demand relates to granting ownership rights to residents of rehabilitation colonies. These colonies were originally allotted on a leasehold or licence basis to economically weaker sections, but most occupants have been living there for decades without legal ownership. Successive governments have faced pressure to regularise these settlements, but a concrete decision has remained elusive. The ministry has asked the UT to clarify its position on whether ownership rights will finally be extended to these families.

Lal Dora expansion in villages

The expansion of Lal Dora areas—the demarcated zones within villages where building bylaws are not strictly applied—has also been flagged. After 22 villages were merged into the municipal corporation of Chandigarh, the question of extending Lal Dora limits became critical. Residents have long complained that the absence of clear rules leaves them vulnerable to demolitions or legal disputes over construction. The Centre has sought the administration’s plan on regularisation and whether the Lal Dora boundaries will be formally expanded.

Group housing and cooperative societies

The letter has also sought an update on the long-pending group housing and cooperative society projects, which have been stuck for more than a decade. Hundreds of applicants, including middle-class families and government employees, have invested money but remain uncertain about the fate of their promised homes. Legal disputes, policy delays, and lack of approvals have left many of these projects hanging in limbo.

Reacting to the MHA’s intervention, MP Manish Tewari said he has been consistently raising these issues in Parliament and pressing the Union home minister to act. “The ministry has now written to the administration citing my letters. I hope the administration will give solutions this time, not excuses about why something cannot be done,” Tewari remarked.