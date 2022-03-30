After Panchkula, petrol price crosses 100 per litre in Mohali

In the seventh price hike since March 21, petrol now costs over ₹100 per litre in Mohali, two days after petrol price crossed the dreaded mark in Panchkula on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the price of petrol in Mohali was ₹100.58 per litre, while diesel was being sold for ₹89.29 per litre.

But both fuels are still the most expensive in Panchkula, with petrol priced at ₹101.31 per litre and diesel at ₹92.50 per litre as of Tuesday.

They are the cheapest in Chandigarh, where petrol is selling for ₹99.63 per litre and diesel for ₹85.99 per litre. While petrol still costs less than ₹100 per litre in Chandigarh, it may soon top the figure here too.

In the eight days since March 21, the price of petrol in Panchkula has increased by ₹5.74 per litre and diesel by ₹5.69 per litre, highest in the tricity. The price surge in Mohali for petrol is ₹4.72 per litre and for diesel ₹4.31 per litre, lowest in the tricity. Similarly, in Chandigarh, petrol price has increased by ₹5.4 per litre and diesel by ₹5.69 per litre.

According to Ashwinder Mongia, president of the Mohali Petroleum Dealers’ Association, further spike in prices will continue: “Looking at the global prices of crude oil, the retail rates of both petrol and diesel can rise by ₹10-15 per litre in the next few days,” he said.