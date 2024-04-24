After protests by locals, new police post shifted in Ludhiana

Following strong resistance by the residents of Eldeco Estates, Jalandhar Bypass, one of the posh localities, the police agreed to shift the police post, Eldeco, to some other location. Till the time the post is shifted, it will be operated from the building of Salem Tabri police station near Jalandhar Bypass. Till the time the post is shifted, it will be operated from the building of Salem Tabri police station near Jalandhar Bypass. (Manish/HT)

The police have vacated the disputed structure and assured to remove it at the earliest. According to the locals, the police had encroached on land on the national highway to construct the building overnight.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The residents opposed the construction of the police post, alleging that it would cause road mishaps and narrow the way to the colony. Rajnish Kumar, a resident, said that they had made a makeshift halt point for the Police Control Room (PCR) motorcycle squad and ambulance service. On March 22, they woke up to see a structure replacing the halt point. Later, the police started constructing a building under the temporary structure, leading to a protest on April 18. Police had then halted the construction.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that as the locals have raised an objection, police have stopped the construction and are looking for a suitable place to establish the post.