After Shimla, verification of migrant workers made must in Himachal’s Una

After the recent tensions in Himachal over the issue of alleged influx of migrant workers in the state, the district administration of Una has mandated police verification for migrant labourers working in the district. The order issued by the Una administration also states that no person visiting the district shall engage himself in any kind of self-employment or seek employment in non-formal trades or services without informing to the concerned station house officer. (HT representational image)

The recent order issued by Una deputy commissioner Jatin Lal states that no contractor, employer or trader shall engage any migrant labourers in petty non-formal job or services of contract labour, until and unless the migrant labourer has furnished his particulars along with the passport-sized photograph to the local police for identification and verification of their antecedents.

Notably, similar orders were issued by the Shimla district administration earlier this month under which the registration and verification of migrant workers in the unorganised sector was made mandatory.

“Many people are visiting Una district to earn their livelihood by engaging in trades and services or running small businesses like shawls vendors, cobblers etc or by offering contract labour services in various industries. People engaged in these trades and services do not get their antecedents verified and consequently, crime prevention becomes very difficult. As such, if the situation is allowed to continue, there is apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and further that there is grave danger to human life and safety,” reads the order issued by Una DC, who also serves as district magistrate.

Moreover, the religious institutions and places of worship that accommodate such individuals have also been directed to maintain records and ensure registration with the police before allowing anyone to stay.

The development comes in the backdrop of several Hindu groups and trader outfits demanding the identification and verification of migrants coming to the state. The protests, which initially started in Shimla over an unauthorised construction in a mosque, spread to other parts of the state.

A committee has also been constituted by assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to frame a policy on street vendors which also held its first meeting earlier this month and decided to take suggestions and opinions from the public before submitting the report to the government.