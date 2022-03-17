After taking oath, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hits the ground running

Immediately after taking oath at Khatkar Kalan, newly sworn-in Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann went back to business by officially assuming charge in the state capital Chandigarh.

On his arrival at the Capitol Complex, Mann got a rousing welcome from employees of the Punjab civil secretariat. Balconies of the 10-floor main civil secretariat were brimming with employees, who had waited for Mann for nearly 45 minutes.

As the CM came out of his car and waved at the crowd, employees cheered for him from the balconies. Chief secretary Anirudh Tiwari and director general of police VK Bhawra, who received the CM at the secretariat, also pointed towards the huge gathering. “This is a rare gesture by employees at the civil secretariat,” said a senior member of an employees’ union at the secretariat.

The CM took guard of honour from the 82nd Battalion of the Punjab Police. Later, he held a meeting with officials at the chief minister’s office. In a short but clear message to the officers and employees present on the occasion, he said that the people of the state have given a historic mandate and his government would work for pro-people policies.

The CM also assured the officers and employees that they would work in tandem for the betterment of the lives of the people.After the meeting, he immediately left for the oath-taking ceremony of the protem speaker Inderbir Singh Nijjar at the Raj Bhawan.

Earlier, in his first speech after taking oath at Khatkar Kalan, Mann assured the people of the state that his party’s government in Punjab would work to address issues such as unemployment, corruption and farmers’ plight.

“The work will start from today itself. We will not waste even a single day. We are already late by 70 years,” he said, while promising that the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state will be improved like it has been done by the AAP government in Delhi.

