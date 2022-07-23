After tiff with MLA, Jalandhar DC office staff goes on strike
State legislator Sheetal Angural on Monday made serious corruption allegations against various officials of the Jalandhar district administration, prompting a call for an indefinite strike by the employees.
Angural, an Aam Aadmi Party leader who represents Jalandhar West segment in the state assembly, went live on Facebook during his visit to the deputy commissioner’s office. As he went from one department to the other, he levelled allegations against an additional deputy commissioner and a woman superintendent among others.
The MLA alleged that the ADC reissued the suspended licence of a travel agent on a non-working day while private agents are looting people outside the superintendent’s office.
Denying the allegations, the ADC in question said that a travel company’s licence was temporarily suspended for changing its address without informing the authorities. After a show-cause notice was issued, the company submitted the relevant documents and its licence was reissued on a working day.
Accusing the MLA of resorting to “rude behaviour” and making “baseless remarks”, the DC office employees announced that they are going on a strike for an indefinite period.
Save water: Women lead protest outside Trident unit on Day 3
Women protesters took the centre stage as the ongoing stir outside Trident Group's biggest unit at Dhaula village in Barnala entered the third day on Saturday. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) is holding a five-day statewide agitation, “save water, save environment”, to put the spotlight on contamination of water bodies due to industrial effluents. Besides Barnala, protests are being held at 15 sites in various districts, including Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Amritsar and Jalandhar.
Seven killed as truck collides head-on with autorickshaw in Nuh
Gurugram: Seven persons were killed and four critically injured when a speeding truck and an overloaded autorickshaw collided near Bichhor police station in Nuh's Punhana around 2.30pm on Friday. According to the police, 12 persons were travelling from Punhana to Hodal in an auto-rickshawwhen a speeding truck rammed the vehicle near Bichhor in Madhiyaki village, 500 metres away from the police station. Due to the impact, both vehicles fell into a ditch on the roadside.
Special students from Pune fare well in CBSE Class 10 results
Special students from Pune region fared well with a 98.48 per cent pass percentage in the Class 10 exam of the Central Board of Secondary Education. Three students from city-based schools overcame the challenges of the pandemic and scored well. Shrihari, son of Col (Dr) G Shridhar, neonatologist, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and Public Health Foundation of India, epidemiologist and research scientist (public health), Dr Krithiga Shridhar, has overcome many challenges.
National recognition for 2 Bengaluru Railway Protection Force personnel: Report
Lauding their bravery and commitment, the Ministry of Railways announced national awards for two Railway Protection Force personnel from Bengaluru on Thursday. Zina Pinto and Akhilesh Tiwari who work at South Western Railways bagged these awards and prize money. Zina Pinto is a woman constable of Bengaluru division received Mahila Ewam Bal Suraksha Padak for rescuing more than 35 children from traffickers, reported The Times of India.
SPPU resumes free bus service for students on campus
With students returning to Savitribai Phule Pune University after Covid-19 pandemic has abated in the city, the university administration has started providing free bus service on its premises. This will avoid inconvenience to the students. For this, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited provided two buses to the university under corporate social responsibility. This bus serves from the main gate of the university to all the main places in the university.
