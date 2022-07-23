After tiff with MLA, Jalandhar DC office staff goes on strike

State legislator Sheetal Angural on Monday made serious corruption allegations against various officials of the Jalandhar district administration, prompting a call for an indefinite strike by the employees.

Angural, an Aam Aadmi Party leader who represents Jalandhar West segment in the state assembly, went live on Facebook during his visit to the deputy commissioner’s office. As he went from one department to the other, he levelled allegations against an additional deputy commissioner and a woman superintendent among others.

The MLA alleged that the ADC reissued the suspended licence of a travel agent on a non-working day while private agents are looting people outside the superintendent’s office.

Denying the allegations, the ADC in question said that a travel company’s licence was temporarily suspended for changing its address without informing the authorities. After a show-cause notice was issued, the company submitted the relevant documents and its licence was reissued on a working day.

Accusing the MLA of resorting to “rude behaviour” and making “baseless remarks”, the DC office employees announced that they are going on a strike for an indefinite period.