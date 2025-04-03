After winter high, ski season ends at Gulmarg

The ski resort of Gulmarg near Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir has been closed for skiing after witnessing a relatively better skiing season this winter than last year although there was staggered snowfall in the Himalayan valley. The tourism department has ordered the closure of the Gulmarg resort from April 1 for skiing activities owing to the increase in temperatures and arrival of spring season. (Agencies)

“In view of the current situation and after due consideration, it has been decided that all skiing activities at the ski stations shall be closed with immediate effect,” said an order issued by the assistant director tourism, Gulmarg, Tahir Mohiuddin.

Unlike the winter of 2023-24 when the resort had faced an unprecedented drought, the upper reaches of Gulmarg in the western Himalayas near the LoC- some 50km from Srinagar- received early light snowfall this winter in December but then weather behaved erratically with extended dry spells.

There were four mild to moderate bouts of snowfall in Kashmir during the winter period including on December 27-28, January 4-5, January 16 and finally February 25-28.

Snowboarding and skiing instructor Farhat Naik said that the skiing season was not among the best of years but was relatively better than last year.

“There was good snowfall in the later part of the winter making the season end on a good note. The loss was not that much, although in the beginning bookings were cancelled but were later added as far as skiing is concerned,” Naik said.

Night skiing also returned to the ski resort of Gulmarg as the iconic bowl shaped valley remained busy.

“To be very honest last year was dry but this year, at-least, we could do the skiing activities,” he said.

He said that there was still snow in the Kongdori and over the mountains. “Domestic skiers were increasing day by day though foreigners were not many in number owing to their experience of last year’s dry winter,” he said.

The Gulmarg provides adventure to every type of visitor- from a novice to a ski expert with vast meadows, virgin peaks and dry curry powder snow, hence attracting the majority of the tourists pouring into the valley. Gulmarg Gondola, a flagship attraction of Kashmir and India’s highest ropeway, takes people to two mountain stages – the first phase takes to Kongdori bowl at a height of 2,650 m (8,694 ft) and second phase soars to sky touching Apharwat at a height of 3,980 m (13,058 ft). After using the cable car to reach the mountain peaks, the skiers slide down the slopes to reach back to the main Gulmarg bowl.

Also the second phase of Khelo-India Winter Games 2025 which was initially scheduled in Gulmarg between February 22-27 after completing the first phase in January in Ladakh had to be postponed owing to less snowfall. It was later held in the second week of March.

British-era infra not enough: Omar

On the conclusion of the games, chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah said that persistent dry weather in January and February had raised concerns about whether the games would take place this year.

CM Abdullah said that the promotion and development of skiing in the country originated from Gulmarg and stressed the development of infrastructure. “The initial infrastructure at Gulmarg dates back to the British era, but what we have today is still not sufficient to meet the growing demands of winter sports and tourism,” he stated.

“If we wish to position ourselves as a global winter sports destination, we must invest in infrastructure enhancement,” he stressed.

MLA Gulmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah highlighted the economic potential of upgrading skiing infrastructure.

“Gulmarg has the potential to attract lakhs of tourists. However, this resort needs at least 10 chair lifts for the skiers. If we upgrade the skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg and Kongdoori, we can attract lakhs of skiers, and our country can earn huge foreign exchange, ” he said.

In 2022, the valley witnessed the highest-ever arrival of tourists in Kashmir’s history at 26.73 lakh of whom, 15.42 lakh made it to Gulmarg. In 2023, the number crossed the 16.5 lakh mark in Gulmarg.