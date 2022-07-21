Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25
As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon.
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday chaired the steering committee meeting regarding the preparations for the army recruitment rallies along with four deputy commissioners and other officers through video conferencing.
Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25. After that recruitment rallies will also be held in Ambala, Bhiwani and Rohtak.
The chief secretary said the first recruitment rally is being organised in Hisar and so far, 12,500 applicants have registered there. The last date to register is July 30, so it is possible that the number of applicants may increase.
Kaushal said that nodal officers should be appointed in all districts to conduct these recruitments smoothly and that accommodation should be arranged for officers and applicants during the recruitment.
He directed the police officers to arrange a first-aid kit, an adequate quantity of necessary medicines, ambulance and fire-fighting vehicles to avoid any untoward incident at the rally site.
Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap
Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and all residents of Uttar Pradesh, 20, Pooja.
Hisar DSP’s last rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe
The last rites of Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh on Tuesday, could not be performed on Wednesday as his son Siddharth reached Delhi late in the evening from Canada. The last rites will be performed on Thursday. The DSP's younger brother, Ashok Manjhu demanded a probe either from the Central Bureau of Investigation or judicial investigation.
Haryana likely to have policy on overhead cables’ installation
The Haryana government is likely to have a policy on laying of overhead electricity wires in the state. During the hearing on Tuesday, the state's counsel sought time to consider suggestions in this regard put forth during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated in 2016 on media reports of high voltage wires posing threat to people in large parts of the state.
Protest erupts after 35 illegal houses razed in Karnal’s Valmiki Basti
Amid protest by residents, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Karnal, carried out a demolition drive at Valmiki Basti in Sector 12 here on Wednesday. Police were deployed to control the protesters and the teams demolished 35 houses that were built illegally. The officials leading the demolition drive claimed that the action was initiated following orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition by the Resident Welfare Association of Sector 12.
Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge, computer operator held for graft
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has registered two cases and arrested three persons, including the Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge and computer operator, for taking Rs 30,000 bribe. Anil Kumar also holds the additional charge of district Jind and Sonepat. In this regard, a case has been registered against them at the bureau's police station in Karnal.
