Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25

Under Agneepath scheme of Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25. After that recruitment rallies will also be held in Ambala, Bhiwani and Rohtak
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the first army recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme is being organised in Hisar and so far, 12,500 applicants have registered there. The last date to register is July 30, so it is possible that the number of applicants may increase. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 03:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday chaired the steering committee meeting regarding the preparations for the army recruitment rallies along with four deputy commissioners and other officers through video conferencing.

Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25. After that recruitment rallies will also be held in Ambala, Bhiwani and Rohtak.

The chief secretary said the first recruitment rally is being organised in Hisar and so far, 12,500 applicants have registered there. The last date to register is July 30, so it is possible that the number of applicants may increase.

Kaushal said that nodal officers should be appointed in all districts to conduct these recruitments smoothly and that accommodation should be arranged for officers and applicants during the recruitment.

He directed the police officers to arrange a first-aid kit, an adequate quantity of necessary medicines, ambulance and fire-fighting vehicles to avoid any untoward incident at the rally site.

