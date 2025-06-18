Agniveer common entrance exam from June 30 to July 10

Colonel Pushwinder Kaur, Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office, Shimla, has informed that the online Common Entrance Examination for Agniveer recruitment under the Agnipath scheme will be held from June 30 , 2025, to July 10, 2025. The exam will be held at HP College Education (Shimla), Green Hills Engineering College (Solan), Maharaja Agrasen University (Baddi) for the candidates of four districts i.e. Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur. Colonel Pushwinder Kaur, Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office, Shimla, has informed that the online Common Entrance Examination for Agniveer recruitment under the Agnipath scheme will be held from June 30 , 2025, to July 10, 2025. (HT File/ Representational image)

Details of exam centres, schedule, reporting date and time of the exam will be available on Admit Cards. The Admit Cards may be downloaded from the Join Indian Army (JIA) website by the registered candidates using their credentials. Admit Card for AVGD category has been uploaded and Admit Card for all other categories will be uploaded on June 18, 2025. The Director advised

that all registered candidates to report with their Admit Cards to the examination centres as per the schedule.

Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Army www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and login with their User ID. After login, click on the “Download CEE Admit Card” option on the left side of the screen. The admit card can be downloaded after entering the JIA roll number mentioned on the candidate’s payment receipt and password. In case of loss of receipt, it can be re-downloaded from the tab “History of Application” section on the website.

Important documents for verification

All candidates are required to bring all original certificates as proof of ID on the day of examination. This is mandatory for the identification of candidates to appear in the examination.