 Agri varsity teams up with Delhi NGO to make paddy straw fuel - Hindustan Times
Agri varsity teams up with Delhi NGO to make paddy straw fuel

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 05, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The technology, according to professors involved in its development, is 33% more energy efficient than the conventional methods of briquette production

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday inked a pact with Partners in Prosperity (PIP), a Delhi-based NGO, for the commercialization of binder-less briquette technology.

The novel technology will aid in wiser disposal of paddy straw/biomass. (HT photo)
The novel technology will aid in wiser disposal of paddy straw/biomass. (HT photo)

The technology, according to professors involved in its development, is 33% more energy efficient than the conventional methods of briquette production. These eco-friendly briquettes made from chopped paddy straw can be widely used for thermal applications like steam generation in boilers, heating and cooking purposes etc. and can replace conventional firewood.

AS Dhatt, director of research PAU and PIP CEO Naresh Chaudhary signed the memorandum of on behalf of their organisations. As per the agreement, the university has offered non-exclusive rights to the company for using the technology within India.

Rajan Aggarwal, Head, department of renewable energy engineering, said the technology will aid in wiser disposal of paddy straw/biomass.

A team of researchers including Ritu Dogra, Manpreet Singh and VS Hans are involved in the novel technology.

Associate director of technology marketing and IPR cell, Khushdeep Dharni, stated that PAU is disseminating technologies to various commercial enterprises to facilitate their widespread adoption at the primary level.

