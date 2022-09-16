Agri-food development: Mann seeks support of German Agribusiness Alliance

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought support of the German Agribusiness Alliance for the sustainable development of the agri-food sector to benefit the farmers of the state. Mann held meeting with senior representatives of the German AgriBusiness Alliance and German companies at Berlin in Germany.

German Agribusiness Alliance (GAA) is a German business initiative of leading associations and companies in the agri-food sector. He sought support of German Agribusiness Alliance for the sustainable development of the agri-food sector. Bhagwant Mann said that the expertise of alliance and its member companies include BASF, Bayer, BayWA, CLAAS, John Deere, VDMA, Covestro, GIZ, ECOCERT Group, EKOSEM-AGRAR, GRIMME, GLOBAL G.A.P., Syngenta, Arla, ADT Project Consulting, Agriculture & Finance Consultants and others can be very useful for the food growers of state.

During deliberations, Mann envisaged opportunities for mutual collaboration in Agri business and solutions. He said that the alliance can provide on-field handholding to Punjab farmers in best practices of crop management. Inviting Germany Agribusinesses to the State, Mann said that the Green-revolution led by Punjab has not only made India self-sufficient in agri production but also a world leader in various commodities.

The CM said that the State is a leader in cereal production and one of the largest milk producers in India and has state-of-the-art export facilities. He said that the strong infrastructure of the State has made it the preferred investment destination for leading MNCs like Nestle, Danone, Pepsico, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Godrej Tyson, Schreiber, Del Monte and others who have carved a niche for themselves in Agri and Food Processing sector. Bhagwant Mann extended a warm invitation to senior representatives of the German AgriBusiness Alliance and its member companies to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled for February 23-24 next year.