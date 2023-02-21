Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ahead of by-elections for Jalandhar LS constituency, Warring visits Dera Sachkhand Ballan

Ahead of by-elections for Jalandhar LS constituency, Warring visits Dera Sachkhand Ballan

Published on Feb 21, 2023 09:16 PM IST

In wake of by-election for Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raj Warring on Tuesday visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan.

Warring, who was accompanied by battery of congress MLAs and senior leaders, paid obeisance in dera. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

In wake of by-election for Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raj Warring on Tuesday visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan, here. Dera Ballan, situated 7-kilometers from Jalandhar, is considered to have strong political clout due to its association with dalits in Doaba region.

Warring, who was accompanied by battery of congress MLAs and senior leaders, paid obeisance in dera. Warring said he sought blessing from the dera before holding public meetings in Adampur and Nakodar assembly segments.

“The purpose of this visit is to pray for the brotherhood and fraternity of Punjab and to save Punjab from communal tensions,” Warring said. Meanwhile, addressing the public gatherings, Warring said he appealed people to cast their vote wisely and elect representative, who could work for their welfare.

“The people have elected AAP in 2022 but now they are repenting as the state is in complete doldrums. From poor law and order situation to lack of vision, the AAP has completely failed to fix issues concerning the state since they came to power 11 months ago,” Warring said. Recently, senior leaders from other political parties also visited the dera and held meetings its members.

