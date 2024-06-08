 Ahead of paddy season, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tells farmers to save groundwater - Hindustan Times
Ahead of paddy season, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tells farmers to save groundwater

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 08, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday exhorted farmers to make maximum use of surface water during the ensuing paddy season to save groundwater.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday exhorted farmers to make maximum use of surface water during the ensuing paddy season to save groundwater. (HT File)
Mann, while chairing a meeting of water resources department here, said the state government is fully geared up to supply canal water from the forthcoming paddy season.

He said that from June 11, canal water will be supplied to farmers without interruption as the work of de-silting the canals has already been accomplished.

The CM said canal water will be supplied to Muktsar, Faridkot, Mansa, Bathinda, Fazilka, Ferozepur and areas beyond fence at international border from June 11 and to Moga, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, Rupnagar, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot from June 15.

“Punjab is on the threshold of setting a new record for supplying canal water for irrigational needs. For the first time, the state government has set up a dedicated control room for enquiries regarding supply of canal water,” he added. The CM said that if anyone desires to get any information regarding the supply of canal water that person can call on +91 96461 51466 for getting the details. He expressed hope that the farmers will duly utilise the canal water for irrigating the paddy fields and play a major role in saving the groundwater.

