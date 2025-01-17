Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahead of Republic Day, Punjab Police carry out cordon, search ops at railway stations, 173 detained

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 17, 2025 06:44 AM IST

The operation was conducted on the direction of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 1 pm to 3 pm in all districts to ensure foolproof security.

Punjab Police on Thursday conducted cordon and search operations at and around all railway stations in the state ahead of Republic Day, and detained 173 suspicious people for questioning, a senior police officer said.

Punjab Police during the cordon and search operations at a railway station in Punjab on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Punjab Police during the cordon and search operations at a railway station in Punjab on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The operation was conducted on the direction of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 1 pm to 3 pm in all districts to ensure foolproof security.

A senior official said 3,299 people were frisked during the operation and 173 suspicious ones were detained for questioning.

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the police officers were asked to deploy at least two teams per railway station under the supervision of gazetted rank officers to carry out this operation.

The personnel were strictly advised to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner, he said.

He said around 250 police teams, involving over 2,300 personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious people at railway stations, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On