Ahead of Republic Day, Punjab Police carry out cordon, search ops at railway stations, 173 detained

Punjab Police on Thursday conducted cordon and search operations at and around all railway stations in the state ahead of Republic Day, and detained 173 suspicious people for questioning, a senior police officer said. Punjab Police during the cordon and search operations at a railway station in Punjab on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The operation was conducted on the direction of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 1 pm to 3 pm in all districts to ensure foolproof security.

A senior official said 3,299 people were frisked during the operation and 173 suspicious ones were detained for questioning.

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the police officers were asked to deploy at least two teams per railway station under the supervision of gazetted rank officers to carry out this operation.

The personnel were strictly advised to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner, he said.

He said around 250 police teams, involving over 2,300 personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious people at railway stations, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.