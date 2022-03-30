AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma blows poll bugle in Dharamshala, holds youth convention

As the general assembly elections in Himachal draw closer, the former minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Sudhir Sharma on Tuesday formally blew the poll bugle from his home-turf Dharamshala with a youth convention.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said that the politics in Himachal has always been bipolar and the main contest again would be between the Congress and the BJP. Hills would be a tough climb for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to woo the voters by presenting it as a third alternative.

The former minister said he was always committed to the development of the Dharamshala constituency and the welfare of its people.

He claimed that all the development works in the Kangra district, whether it was Kangra airport, second capital status for Dharamshala or the setting up of Central University, took place during the successive Congress governments led by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

“All the pending projects in Dharamshala will be completed if Congress is voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls,” said Sharma.

He said that to promote sports culture in the hill town, he would make efforts to open a sports university in the town.

“Creating more employment opportunities is also a top priority in our agenda. If voted to power, the work to set up an IT Park near Dharamshala will also be expedited,” he said.

He claimed that there was a strong undercurrent against the present BJP government in Kangra and Congress will win a maximum of 15 seats in the district and form a government in the state with a thumping majority.

Rubbishes talks of quitting Congress

Sharma also rubbished the rumours of him quitting the Congress party. “I am a dedicated soldier of the party and will always remain in Congress,” he said.