: An aide of notorious gangster Papla Gujjar sustained injuries after an exchange of fire with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police at Sangwari village in Rewari on Monday. Aide of gangster Papla Gujjar injured in police firing

However, the injured accused Balwan and his accomplice Dharambir of Kharauli village in Mahendergarh managed to flee on a bike after the STF seized their car.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to STF sources, a team of STF Gurugram and the criminals exchanged fire in which Balwan sustained injuries in his arm. The duo managed to enter inside Sangwari village and their car was seized by cops.

“Balwan and his accomplice Dharambir took a bike from one of their known persons and fled. They were aides of notorious gangster Papla Gujjar. The duo had killed vice-chairman of the Sohna market committee Sukhbir in Gurugram last year. Since then, the duo has been absconding,” a senior police official said.

Rewari SP Deepak Saharan said that the STF has seized a car from the duo.