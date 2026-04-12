AIP hails sanctioning of historic Machil-Kupwara tunnel

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Saturday celebrated the sanctioning of the historical tunnel between Machil and Kupwara. The AIP said that the visit came in the backdrop of a long-awaited milestone, the sanctioning of a tunnel to Machil, a dream cherished by the people since Independence, now turning into reality under the leadership of Member of Parliament Er Rashid. (PTI File)

The locals welcomed the AIP delegation in Machil, one of the remote areas in north Kashmir which remains cut off with the rest of J&K for five to six months and is located right on the LoC.

The AIP said that the visit came in the backdrop of a long-awaited milestone, the sanctioning of a tunnel to Machil, a dream cherished by the people since Independence, now turning into reality under the leadership of Member of Parliament Er Rashid.

AIP chief spokesman Inam Un Nabi said that despite being lodged in the Tihar jail and attending Parliament under difficult circumstances, even bearing expenses of nearly ₹1.5 lakh per appearance, Er Rashid has continued to work tirelessly for his constituency. “The approval of the Machil tunnel stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment towards public welfare, even in the face of personal hardship,” he said.

“Despite incarceration, he is leaving no stone unturned in addressing the aspirations of the people,” he added.

He also announced that several other demands have been approved, including the fencing of the Higher Secondary School and the construction of a road from Ring Payeen to Ring Balla.

A young boy from Machil addressed the gathering, saying that the people did not vote for Er Rashid out of sympathy or for his release, but for development. He recalled how Er Rashid had addressed their issues even as an MLA and expressed confidence that his election to Parliament would bring transformative change. “Today, that faith stands vindicated,” he said.