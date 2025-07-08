Search
AIP moves Patiala House court, demands to allow Er Rashid to attend LS session

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 05:46 AM IST

In a statement, AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that the application was filed on Monday by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, legal counsel for Engineer Rashid. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 15

Awami Ittehaad Party (AIP) has moved a formal application before the Patiala House Court, New Delhi, seeking permission for incarcerated AIP president and Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid to attend the upcoming session of the Lok Sabha, scheduled to begin on July 21, 2025.

In a statement, AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that the application was filed on Monday by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, legal counsel for Engineer Rashid. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 15.

Inam Un Nabi said that Er Rashid is a duly elected representative of the people of Baramulla. “Denying him the right to participate in the parliamentary proceedings not only disenfranchises the electorate but also undermines the very spirit of democracy. Attending Parliament is not a privilege, it is his constitutional duty.”

Inam Un Nabi also emphasised that the party is hopeful the judiciary will uphold democratic values and allow the MP Er Rashid to fulfil his responsibilities in the House.

