AIP moves Patiala House court, demands to allow Er Rashid to attend LS session

Awami Ittehaad Party (AIP) has moved a formal application before the Patiala House Court, New Delhi, seeking permission for incarcerated AIP president and Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid to attend the upcoming session of the Lok Sabha, scheduled to begin on July 21, 2025.

In a statement, AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that the application was filed on Monday by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, legal counsel for Engineer Rashid. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 15.

Inam Un Nabi said that Er Rashid is a duly elected representative of the people of Baramulla. “Denying him the right to participate in the parliamentary proceedings not only disenfranchises the electorate but also undermines the very spirit of democracy. Attending Parliament is not a privilege, it is his constitutional duty.”

