Air pollution control devices to come up at crematoriums in Chandigarh

To keep pollution under control in the upcoming festival and winter seasons, the air quality monitoring committee (AQMC) has decided to set up air pollution control devices at crematoriums, create a green buffer around the dumping ground, and to check vehicle emission. The municipal corporation (MC) was directed to immediately submit pending proposals for Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in consultation with the Traffic Police and to submit proposal for installation of air pollution control devices at crematoriums. (HT FIle Photo)

The decisions were taken in the 10th meeting of the AQMC held under the chairmanship of UT environment director Saurabh Kumar.

The meeting focused on assessing the preparedness of stakeholder departments for the upcoming high-risk winter season and evaluating the progress under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). During the meeting, the Chairman expressed serious concern over the slow pace and lack of seriousness in implementation of several key directives.

During the meeting, the MC and the department of forests and wildlife were tasked with identifying sites for high-density (Miyawaki) plantations and creation of a green buffer around the dumping ground through thick vegetation was also recommended to reduce environmental and visual impact.

The chairman directed all departments to utilize NCAP funds for 2024–25 by September 30, 2025, failing which next year’s allocation will be withheld. “The MC, which has received ₹7.92 crore each in 2024–25 and 2025–26, must fast-track implementation,” he said, and added that utilisation certificates (UCs) for past funding must be submitted within five working days.

It was decided that joint teams of CPCC, traffic police, and transport department to conduct vehicle emission compliance checks, including government and commercial vehicles. Strict enforcement of the firecracker ban during festivals and Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Policy, 2022 of MC to be rigorously implemented at all public and private construction sites.

The Chairman also issued directions to the MC, Engineering Department, PGIMER, Panjab University, PEC, Railways, Steel Authority of India, Tata Steels, Daria, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, and Verma Transport Company, Daria, for the control of air pollution in the city by taking certain precautionary measures that includes covering of loose soil with vegetative means, to cover the central verge with honey comb paver blocks or with the other aggregates, necessary arrangement at their loading-unloading section/stockyard for the control of dust emissions, use the bye products generated out of C and D Waste Processing Plant as rejects to use on the exposed soil, mechanism for proper collection of fallen leaves and its disposal, enforcement of C&D Waste Management Policy, 2022, effective use of anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and automated road sweeping machines etc.

It was decided that if any of the departments, PSUs, or agencies fail to implement the measures, environmental compensation shall be imposed on them and punitive action defined under Air Act will be initiated.

Urging all stakeholders to act proactively and without delay, Saurabh Kumar, emphasising that: “Clean air cannot be achieved through seasonal responses. What we need is a year-round, sustained commitment with strong community engagement and administrative accountability.”