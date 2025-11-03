Air quality dips as 8 Punjab districts fuel 64% of farm fires

A day after recording the highest single-day spike of 442 farm fire incidents, Punjab reported 178 new cases of stubble burning on Sunday, taking the state’s total to 2,262 incidents this season. A farmer burns paddy stubble in a field at a village in Patiala. Punjab recorded 178 fresh stubble burning incidents on Sunday, taking the total count to 2,262 so far this season. (PTI)

On the same date last year, the state had recorded 379 cases, while in 2023, it was 1,668.

A thick layer of smog continued to cover parts of Punjab, resulting in a dip in air quality levels. Mandi Gobindgarh remained the most polluted with an AQI of 319, followed by Khanna 310 and Patiala 291. Ludhiana recorded 189 (moderate), while Jalandhar had 176, Rupnagar 130, Amritsar 127, and Bathinda 114.

Despite an overall drop of nearly 80% in stubble-burning cases this kharif season, the eight hotspot districts identified by the state government contributed 64% of the total farm fires reported so far. The districts — Sangrur, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Moga, Barnala, Mansa, Tarn Taran, and Faridkot — reported 1,451 incidents out of 2,262 across 23 districts.

In 2024, these districts accounted for 62% (6,815) of the total 10,909 incidents recorded from September 15 to November 30, while in 2023, they contributed 23,410 cases, which was 64% of the total 36,663 cases.

Among the hotspot districts, Tarn Taran reported the highest number of farm fires this season at 444, followed by Sangrur (406), Ferozepur (236), Bathinda (144), Mansa (76), Moga (60), Barnala (51), and Faridkot (34). Two other districts, Amritsar and Patiala, emerged as new hotspots with 224 and 136 incidents, respectively. In 2024, Amritsar had recorded 735 stubble burning cases, while Patiala had 542.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in the northern region, including Delhi, following the paddy harvest in October and November. As the window for sowing the rabi wheat crop is very short after paddy harvesting, some farmers resort to setting their fields on fire to quickly clear crop residue.

To address the persistent problem in hotspot districts, the state has implemented punitive actions against erring farmers. In Tarn Taran, 114 FIRs have been registered under Section 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant), an environmental compensation of ₹8.25 lakh was imposed in 161 cases, and red entries were made in the revenue records for 161 cases. In Sangrur, 56 FIRs were registered and ₹4.10 lakh in compensation imposed in 80 cases. Ferozepur saw 54 FIRs, ₹6.15 lakh fines in 123 cases, and 86 red entries, while Moga recorded 11 FIRs and ₹1.05 lakh compensation in 19 cases. Bathinda registered 25 FIRs and imposed ₹1.5 lakh compensation, and Barnala saw 11 FIRs and ₹75,000 in fines. In Mansa and Faridkot, 14 and nine FIRs were registered, with ₹75,000 and ₹45,000 compensation imposed, respectively.