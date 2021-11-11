Air quality of most Haryana cities fall under severe to poor categories

Air quality of most Haryana cities, especially those located in the national capital region, stood in severe to very poor category with the air quality index (AQI) of most cities measuring between 300 and 450.

There is no major change in air quality in the past one week as it deteriorated on Diwali night.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin on Thursday afternoon, three Haryana cities – Ballabgarh (431), Hisar (422) and Faridabad (412) – reported an AQI above 400 which is categorised as severe by the CPCB.

The air quality of 12 other cities – Manesar (399), Charkhi Dadri (389), Bahadurgarh (385), Bhiwani (383), Gurgram (378), Jind (366), Panipat (365), Fatehabad (354), Kaithal (350), Rohtak (344), Dharuhera (334), and Kurukshetra (303) – were categorised as very poor with AQI measuring between 301 and 400.

Having the AQI below 300, six cities of the state – Palwal (300), Ambala (299), Karnal (298), Sirsa (295), Narnaul (234), and Yamunanagar (220) – have best air quality in comparison to other cities of the state.

Panchkula is the only city in Haryana mentioned in the bulletin which has satisfactory air quality with the AQI remaining below 100.

Stubble burning cases reach near 5,000

The incidents of crop residue burning are increasing with each passing day as the state has so far reported 4,937 incidents from September 15 to November 10, revealed the data of the Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC).

Also, 184 incidents of stubble burning were reported on Wednesday. With 1,087 incidents, Kaithal reported most farm fires, followed by 981 in Fatehabad, 860 in Karnal, 520 in Kurukshetra, 528 in Jind, and 277 in Ambala; 86% (4,253 incidents) of total 4,937 were reported in these six districts.

On why the authorities have failed to put a check on stubble burning, Karnal deputy director agriculture Aditya Dabas said the officials have been told to take strict action.

He said 70 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against the erring farmers and 443 farmers have been challaned in district. A fine of ₹11.22 lakh was imposed on them for burning the crop waste.

Similarly, in Kaithal district, deputy director agriculture Karam Chand said five farmers have been booked and 476 farmers challaned. A fine of ₹8.92 lakh was imposed on farmers so far.

However, no FIR was registered against the farmers in Kurukshetra, but the agriculture department has challaned 335 farmers of ₹7.22 lakh, the officials said.

Tomar to review crop residue mgmt

Meanwhile, Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Tomar is scheduled to review the implementation of the crop residue management scheme in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on Friday via video conferencing.

According to officials, the agenda of the meeting is to review the updated progress of implementation of the scheme and status of delivery of machines. Also, on agenda is to review the status of implementation of information, education and communication activities.

The discussion on proposals of the states for inclusion of some additional machines under the scheme is also on agenda.