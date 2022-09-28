Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AK-56 rifle, ammunition recovered from border village in Punjab’s Ferozepur

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Punjab Police suspect drone may have dropped consignment as BSF reported spotting one from Pakistan in the area on Monday night

Border Security Force and Punjab Police personnel carrying out a search operation at Arifke village in Ferozepur district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar

An AK-56 assault rifle and two magazines besides 60 cartridges were recovered from a village in Punjab’s border district of Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Police registered a case against an unidentified person.

A senior police official said: “Today, a farmer, Darbara Singh, went to spray pesticide in his field at Arifke village, 13km from Ferozepur, on the Mallanwala road when he found the rifle and ammunition.”

The farmer informed the police who confiscated the weapon and ammunition. Police sources said that it is likely that the consignment was dropped by a drone near the border fence.

“On Monday night, a drone was spotted coming from Pakistan by personnel of the 116 Battalion of the Border Security Force. The personnel fired at the drone using an INSAS rifle besides using illumination bombs but the efforts to shoot it down remained futile. Arifke is 5km from the India-Pakistan border,” said reports.

