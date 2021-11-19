Akal Takht hails repeal of farm laws, says ‘tragedy over Sikhs averted’

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws and claimed that with this kind step, the government had “averted a tragedy looming over Sikhs in the country”.

In a video statement, he said, “We are happy that PM Narendra Modi has announced to repeal the laws on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak’s Parkash purb (birth anniversary). With this, the government has averted a tragedy that seemed to be looming over the Sikhs in the country.”

Giani Harpreet Singh said that he was concerned that there were some outfits in the andolan (movement) that were sidelining the Sikh spirit and sentiments which played a key role in this agitation. “Under the garb of these three laws, efforts were being made to create communal divisions by mischievous elements. Some organisations have tried to strengthen their political base using this movement. They tried to weaken Sikh sentiments. They disliked the Sikh symbols appearing in the agitation,” he said.

The jathedar said, “There were also some groups which tried to make this battle Sikh vs Indian Government. Not only this, nefarious attempts were also made to make it Sikhs vs Hindus. It would have yielded dire consequences for us in future, had these laws not been repealed.”

“I wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister and his government as they have averted a tragedy that seemed to be looming over the Sikhs at the national level. The atmosphere that was being created was fatal for us. By announcing to repeal of the laws, the government has averted this atmosphere with the grace of God,” he said, adding, “We always want Sikhs to live safely in this country. The bond between Sikhs and Hindus is strong and it prevails at present. We have been making efforts to keep this bond strong forever. So, this move is appreciated.”

Giani Harpreet Singh said, “No doubt, the loss of life in this agitation cannot be overcome. Besides, the community has paid the most to get these laws repealed. The Sikhs, especially those settled abroad, spent lot of money on this movement. The largest participation in this movement was of Sikhs. Sikhs have made their contribution in this agitation in all forms without taking care of their life and capital. The Government of India also knows this fact that particularly Sikh farmers were deeply disappointed over the three farm laws. That is why it has chosen the day of Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak to make this announcement.”

Apex gurdwara body the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also welcomed this decision. “It is a blessing of Guru Nanak Sahib whose Gurpurb we are celebrating today, that the Prime Minister has announced to repeal these laws. Now, protesters will heave a sigh of relief as these laws have taken lives of farmers,” she said.

“Punjab and Sikhs have had to pay a big price to get these laws repealed. Who is responsible for it? This is what we were asking the government to do. Yet, I thank the Prime Minister and also the Guru who made him realise the pain of the people,” she added.