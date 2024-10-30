Akal Takht jathedar asks Sikhs to refrain from using decorative lights on Nov 1

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has directed Sikhs to refrain from decorating their houses and other buildings with electrical lights on Bandi Chhor Diwas (Diwali), November 1, as it falls on the same day as the 40th anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He asked them to go for traditional ghee diyas instead. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh asked the Sikh community go for traditional ghee diyas instead of decorative lights this year. (HT File)

“On November 1, 1984, Sikhs were massacred mercilessly in 110 cities and towns of the country, including the National Capital, under the patronage of the then Congress government,” he said in a communique.

“The 40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide falls on November 1 this year. Bandi Chhor Diwas is celebrated to mark the return of Guru Hargobind Sahib to Amritsar after being released from Gwalior fort. It falls on same day,” he added.

“This year, electrical lighting will only be done at Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) and Akal Takht Sahib. The Sikh Sangat should illuminate other gurdwaras and their houses with diyas and ghee and refrain from electrical lighting,” the Akal Takht jathedar further.