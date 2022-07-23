Akal Takht jathedar calls for hoardings of Sikh prisoners outside all gurdwaras
The Akal Takht jathedar on Friday asked managements of all gurdwaras to install hoardings carrying images of Sikh prisoners, who are languishing in Indian jails even after completing their sentences, to push for their early release.
Various Sikh organisations have been demanding the immediate release of these Sikh prisoners, who include 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana.
Delivering a speech during a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Harkrishan at Kiratpur Sahib, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh accused the Centre and various state governments of adopting an “indifferent” stance towards their demand.
He alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal kept a delegation led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami waiting for 10 minutes in rain and then didn’t even turn up to receive a memorandum seeking release of Sikh prisoners.
“Our situation is not good today. Our organisations have turned weak. This fact can be gauged from the recent instance,” he said, while asking Dhami, who was present at the function, to stop making “humble requests” before the Delhi CM and others.
“So, I would like to make an appeal to the SGPC chief and managements of gurdwaras across the world that there should be big hoardings on prime locations outside all these gurdwaras that carry images of Sikh prisoners and describes since how long they are languishing in the jails,” said the jathedar, adding that children should be made to display such placards on the streets of Delhi to catch the attention of the international media.
Meanwhile, Hawara Committee Release Front, a Sikh organisation, is planning to give a memorandum to Punjab MLAs to pass a resolution on the issue in the Vidhan Sabha. Prof Baljinder Singh, convener of the committee, stated this during a press conference in Amritsar.
-
Amritsar encounter: Magisterial inquiry begins, police form three-member SIT
Two days after two gangsters were killed in an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar, the district administration initiated a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Even Punjab Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the encounter. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural), Amritsar, Swapan Sharma confirmed about the formation of a three-member SIT to probe the shootout.
-
Western Ghats ESZ rules will hit economic interests: Karnataka government
The Karnataka government on Friday reiterated its stand to oppose the draft rules notified by the central government on the Western Ghats, saying that implementation of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) rules in the area will impact the state's economic interests. Parliamentary affairs and minor irrigation, Karnataka's minister for law, JC Madhuswamy was briefing the media after a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
-
MSP panel: Mann writes to PM, Shah, seeks representation for Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconstitute the committee on the Minimum Support Price for crops by giving due representation to the state. In a letter to Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Mann said: “It is ironical that the state which has most successfully implemented MSP since the initiation of this scheme has been kept out the committee.”
-
HC tells Punjab govt to make interim security arrangements for protectees
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the Punjab government to provide one securityman to each of the protectees who were left without any security cover after it was withdrawn earlier this year. The government had argued that security cover of 434 protectees was curtailed on May 26, which was restored on June 7. The government is yet to give a detailed response on this aspect.
-
Eight students booked by Mangaluru police under Pocso Act after kissing video goes viral
Mangaluru city police registered a case against eight college students, including seven minors, under Pocso Act after a video of two students kissing went viral on social media, officials said on Friday. It was posted on social media platforms last week. During a “truth or dare” game, a classmate kissed another classmate. One of the boys recorded this video and uploaded it on social media last week without her permission.
