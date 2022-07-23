Akal Takht jathedar calls for hoardings of Sikh prisoners outside all gurdwaras

The Akal Takht jathedar on Friday asked managements of all gurdwaras to install hoardings carrying images of Sikh prisoners, who are languishing in Indian jails even after completing their sentences, to push for their early release.

Various Sikh organisations have been demanding the immediate release of these Sikh prisoners, who include 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana.

Delivering a speech during a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Harkrishan at Kiratpur Sahib, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh accused the Centre and various state governments of adopting an “indifferent” stance towards their demand.

He alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal kept a delegation led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami waiting for 10 minutes in rain and then didn’t even turn up to receive a memorandum seeking release of Sikh prisoners.

“Our situation is not good today. Our organisations have turned weak. This fact can be gauged from the recent instance,” he said, while asking Dhami, who was present at the function, to stop making “humble requests” before the Delhi CM and others.

“So, I would like to make an appeal to the SGPC chief and managements of gurdwaras across the world that there should be big hoardings on prime locations outside all these gurdwaras that carry images of Sikh prisoners and describes since how long they are languishing in the jails,” said the jathedar, adding that children should be made to display such placards on the streets of Delhi to catch the attention of the international media.

Meanwhile, Hawara Committee Release Front, a Sikh organisation, is planning to give a memorandum to Punjab MLAs to pass a resolution on the issue in the Vidhan Sabha. Prof Baljinder Singh, convener of the committee, stated this during a press conference in Amritsar.

