Probe conversion of gurdwara into Buddhist temple, Akal Takht jathedar urges Centre

After the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) recently claimed that a historic gurdwara associated with Sikhism founder Guru Nanak has been converted into a Buddhist shrine in Arunachal Pradesh, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday sought a probe by the Union government.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has alleged that a historic gurdwara in Arunachal Pradesh, which is associated with Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, has been converted into a Buddhist shrine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the SGPC, Gurdwara Guru Nanak Tapasthan at Mechuka was recently converted into a Buddhist shrine. On April 8, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu shared photos of his visit to the place on social media in which it appears to be a Buddhist shrine

Also read: Day after arrest, HC dismisses plea pertaining to Amritpal Singh as infructuous

In a video message, Giani Harpreet Singh said: “I have heard an unfortunate news from Arunachal Pradesh. On one side, Sikh youngsters serving in the Indian Army are giving a befitting reply to the challenge being posed by Chinese troops on the India-China border and on the other hand, unholy attempts are being made to eliminate historic places and relics of Sikhs in the north-eastern states of India. This is a big cause of concern.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Probe role of instigators: Acting jathedar

He said, “Who are the people who are making these attempts by instigating locals? The Government of India must conduct a serious probe. Dispute of a Sikh colony in Shillong is persisting for long, where members of the community are facing eviction. There too, mischievous elements are provoking local people against Sikhs. Gurdwara Dangmar Sahib, a historic religious place associated with Guru Nanak, has been demolished and captured with provocation of local residents in Sikkim.”

“Now, a historic place in Arunachal Pradesh has been converted into Buddhist temple. It is learnt that the Arunachal Pradesh government played a role under pressure of local people. Who is provoking locals? The Government of India needs to probe this. I fear this is being done to demoralise Sikh soldiers on the India-China border,” the jathedar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giani Harpreet Singh, who heads the highest Sikh temporal seat, said: “The government should reinstate this Sikh shrine, so that our Sikh soldiers and qaum (community) don’t lose heart. The SGPC is trying to resolve this issue. I have asked it to send delegation to Arunachal Pradesh to take stock of the situation.”

Gurdwara at Mechuka since March 1987

On April 22, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami termed the conversion an attack on Sikhs and a violation of Article 25 of the Constitution of India. He said Guru Nanak Dev had made religious travels to different countries, known as Udasis in Sikh history. There is a reference to his visit to Mechuka as well.

Historian Colonel Dalvinder Singh Grewal had made an important contribution to the development of this gurdwara in Mechuka and with the support of the Indian Army, the Gurdwara Sahib was handed over to the sangat (community) in March 1987.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the National Commission For Minorities chairman, also took notice of the incident and assured a probe into the matter besides seeking a report from the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, said Sarchand Singh, a BJP leader and adviser of Lalpura.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON