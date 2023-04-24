Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day after his arrest, HC dismisses plea pertaining to Amritpal Singh as infructuous

Day after his arrest, HC dismisses plea pertaining to Amritpal Singh as infructuous

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2023 04:04 PM IST

Imaan Singh Khara, the legal adviser of Amritpal Singh, sought directions that Punjab be directed to allow family members of the Sikh preacher and his lawyers to meet him

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed as infructuous a plea filed last month claiming that radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh was in the “illegal custody” of police, a day after his arrest in Moga district.

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh being brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail following his arrest in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh being brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail following his arrest in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Following the statement from Punjab advocate general Vinod Ghai about Amritpal’s arrest , the court disposed of the plea.

Imaan Singh Khara, the legal adviser of Amritpal Singh and his outfit Waris Punjab De, had moved the habeas corpus plea on March 19, seeking the production of the preacher from alleged police custody.

Also read: Amritpal Singh: Arrest or surrender? Conflicting versions emerge

In earlier court hearings, Punjab had maintained that Amritpal had neither been detained nor arrested. The court had even asked the petitioner to show evidence that the radical preacher was in illegal custody.

Punjab Police arrested Amritpal at Rode village in Moga district on Sunday, ending an over a month-long manhunt for the radical preacher. Khara told reporters after the hearing that as Amritpal was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and sent to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on April 23, the petition was dismissed as infructuous.

Khara sought directions that state be directed to allow family members of the Sikh preacher and his lawyers to meet him.

However, court did not issue any direction, observing that in other cases also the state has allowed family members to meet the detainees. The state will act as per law and in case of any violation, the petitioner can move court again, the bench added.

Ghai stated that the family members can approach the authorities for the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police amritpal singh moga district assam violation plea state production national security act nsa + 8 more
police amritpal singh moga district assam violation plea state production national security act nsa + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out