Akal Takht, SGPC release Nanakshahi calendar

Akal Takht jathedar Raghbir Singh along with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami released the Nanakshahi calendar on Saturday. Akal Takht jathedar Raghbir Singh along with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami release the Nanakshahi calendar in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT photo)

An SGPC spokesperson said the calendar of the upcoming year is dedicated to the Jyoti Jot Purb of third Sikh Master Guru Amardas Jee.

This is an amended version of the original calendar that was introduced in 2003 and was later amended in 2010 and was christened as ‘Bikrami’ calendar. However, the SGPC did not acknowledge it as Bikrami calendar.

The calendar has courted controversy among the Sikh community as the same events related to the Sikh Gurus were mentioned twice a year.

The Akal Takht jathedar appealed to the community to mark the Sikh days according to this calendar. “Every community has its own calendar according to which it marks its important days. Sikhs are proud to have such a calendar that represents the distinctiveness of the community. Every Sikh should display this calendar at their homes,” he added.

The SGPC president congratulated the community for the Sikh new year 556, that will start next month.