Friday, Oct 25, 2024
Akal Takht slams Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s ‘controversial’ remarks

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 25, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Jathedar said: “Raja Warring should apologise to Guru Panth for making remarks. Failing which strictest action will be taken against him as per Sikh traditions in coming days.”

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Thursday took serious note of the ‘controversial’ remark made by Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring about the highest Sikh temporal seat and Sikh clergy.

In a statement, Raja Warring alleged that SAD president Sukhbir Badal being declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) at Akal Takht is a scripted story in which BJP is also involved.

He said those leading the Takht are people of Sukhbir Badal.

Hitting out, Giani Raghbir Singh said: “He (Raja Warring) has hurt the sovereignty and respect of Akal Takht Sahib by making misleading statements. Akal Takht Sahib symbolises miri-piri ((a concept which means religion and politics go together in the Sikh faith) concept. Raja Warring has spoken against the sanctity of Takht and it cannot be tolerated”.

“Before making remarks, he should introspect. He is president of the unit of Congress government which attacked the Akal Takht Sahib and massacred thousands of Sikhs mercilessly in 1984”, the jathedar said, adding, “Raja Warring should apologise to Guru Panth for making remarks. Failing which strictest action will be taken against him as per Sikh traditions in coming days.”

