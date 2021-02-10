Akali Dal releases 25-point manifesto for Mohali MC polls

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday released its 25–point manifesto for the Mohali municipal corporation elections which are scheduled to be conducted on February 14.

Speaking at a private hotel in Phase 9, senior SAD leader and former member of Parliament, Prem Singh Chandumajra, promised to establish underground parking at all parks in the city and make Mohali electricity-pole free.

He added that all pending projects will be completed and local area committees will be formed to monitor development activities in the city. The former MP said that some projects which will be completed include the underground gas pipeline project, shelter homes for street dogs and starting of a local bus service.

He added that free education will be provided to family members of Mohali residents who lost their lives during the farmers’ protest.

Chandumajra said that the SAD government started all projects, but the mayor at the time was under pressure from cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and could not see to their completion.

He also said that there is no question of an alliance with former mayor Kulwant Singh, as he has backstabbed the party. Moreover, our direct contest with Congress and Azad group is nowhere in the picture, he added.

Others present on the occasion were Charanjeet Singh Mann, political adviser of SAD president, former councillors Kanwaljit Singh Ruby and Harmanpreet Singh Prince and other local leaders.