Akali MLA’s disqualification: Will plaint be heard on July 29, HC asks Vidhan Sabha

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought to know whether a disqualification complaint against Banga MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, would be dealt with by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on July 29. The two-time MLA switched from the SAD to the AAP in August last year. According to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law, a member can be disqualified if he or she voluntarily gives up membership in a party.

Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL) by lawyer, HC Arora, the bench presided over by chief justice Sheel Nagu directed the state’s counsel to seek instructions observing whether on July 29 the petition filed seeking disqualification of the MLA would be heard or not, since the same is being adjourned “for the last about 10 months.”

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 8.

Advocate HC Arora had filed a petition in September 2024 before the assembly speaker seeking disqualification of the MLA and subsequently moved the high court in September alleging that, the assembly speaker did not fix any date of hearing. The PIL was disposed of in February with the observations that the court hoped the process of hearing would conclude as expeditiously as possible.

However, claiming that the matter was not being heard by the speaker, Arora had filed a fresh application seeking the court’s indulgence earlier this month.