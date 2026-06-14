Akalt Takht resolves Gulmarg gurdwara dispute, name to remain unchanged

The dispute over renaming Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Yadgar Bhai Vir Singh in Gulmarg, Baramulla, was resolved on Saturday following the intervention of Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

Following complaints by DGPC members Rajinder Singh and Manmeet Singh, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj summoned representatives of both sides to the Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar and facilitated discussions aimed at resolving the dispute. (HT File)

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Under an agreement reached between the rival Sikh groups, the gurdwara’s name will remain unchanged and the ₹50-lakh donation made by Mumbai-based SGPC member Gurinder Singh Bawa for construction of the shrine will be returned.

The controversy erupted after a proposal, reportedly announced publicly, to rename the gurdwara after the second Sikh Guru, Guru Angad Dev. The SGPC’s direction to the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Baramulla, to implement the change triggered opposition from local Sikh devotees, intellectuals and community leaders.

Critics of the move alleged that the renaming was linked to efforts to transfer the gurdwara property to a trust for potential commercial purposes. However, Gurinder Singh Bawa denied the allegations, stating that neither he nor his family or associates were involved in managing any such trust.

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{{^usCountry}} Following complaints by DGPC members Rajinder Singh and Manmeet Singh, the acting jathedar summoned representatives of both sides to the Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar and facilitated discussions aimed at resolving the dispute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following complaints by DGPC members Rajinder Singh and Manmeet Singh, the acting jathedar summoned representatives of both sides to the Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar and facilitated discussions aimed at resolving the dispute. {{/usCountry}}

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During the meeting, seven DGPC members submitted written apologies over the alleged misuse of the Akal Takht jathedar’s name in connection with the renaming issue. DGPC president Paramjit Singh sought additional time to appear before the Akal Takht, citing engagements abroad, while another member was unable to attend due to old age. Two members of the Baramulla DGPC, who were part of the complainant side, were also present.

A unanimously accepted agreement — not to change the gurdwara name and return the ₹50-lakh donation — was subsequently reached. According to the agreement, construction and development work would continue through kar sewa (voluntary service), with contributions from Sikh devotees in Jammu and Kashmir as well as other regions.

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Both sides also agreed not to pursue litigation or make allegations against each other through social media posts, statements or videos. They pledged to work together on issues concerning the Sikh community, including the promotion of Punjabi and Gurmukhi in Jammu and Kashmir, and assistance to needy members of the community.