 Akhnoor bus mishap: Traffic DSP suspended for dereliction of duty - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akhnoor bus mishap: Traffic DSP suspended for dereliction of duty

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 21, 2024 07:30 AM IST

At least 22 pilgrims that included nine women and 11 men, died and 64 others were injured after a bus from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras plunged into a gorge in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district on the Jammu-Poonch national highway on May 30.

Taking serious note of a bus accident near Akhnoor on May 30, the administration has suspended a traffic police official for dereliction of duty.

Taking serious note of a bus accident near Akhnoor on May 30, the administration has suspended a traffic police official for dereliction of duty. (ANI File)
Taking serious note of a bus accident near Akhnoor on May 30, the administration has suspended a traffic police official for dereliction of duty. (ANI File)

“Pending an inquiry into his conduct/dereliction of duties, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Traffic Rural Jammu, Satish Kumar has been placed under suspension. During the period of suspension, he will remain attached with police headquarters,” reads an order issued here.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

At least 22 pilgrims that included nine women and 11 men, died and 64 others were injured after a bus from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras plunged into a gorge in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district on the Jammu-Poonch national highway on May 30.

The bus had veered off the road and plunged into a gorge at Tungi Morh, 12 km from Akhnoor on the Jammu-Poonch national highway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Akhnoor bus mishap: Traffic DSP suspended for dereliction of duty
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On