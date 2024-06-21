Akhnoor bus mishap: Traffic DSP suspended for dereliction of duty

Taking serious note of a bus accident near Akhnoor on May 30, the administration has suspended a traffic police official for dereliction of duty. Taking serious note of a bus accident near Akhnoor on May 30, the administration has suspended a traffic police official for dereliction of duty. (ANI File)

“Pending an inquiry into his conduct/dereliction of duties, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Traffic Rural Jammu, Satish Kumar has been placed under suspension. During the period of suspension, he will remain attached with police headquarters,” reads an order issued here.

At least 22 pilgrims that included nine women and 11 men, died and 64 others were injured after a bus from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras plunged into a gorge in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district on the Jammu-Poonch national highway on May 30.

The bus had veered off the road and plunged into a gorge at Tungi Morh, 12 km from Akhnoor on the Jammu-Poonch national highway.