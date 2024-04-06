Alert onlookers catch two snatchers in Mohali

Two motorcycle-borne men who were trying to snatch a pedestrian’s mobile phone were caught by onlookers near the Balongi flyover in Mohali on Friday. The accused were identified as Manish Nagpal of Samrala, and Tarandeep Singh of Mansa, said Mohali police. (HT File Photo)

The accused were identified as Manish Nagpal of Samrala, and Tarandeep Singh of Mansa. According to police, they were living in a PG accommodation in Mohali for the past few months.

On Friday, they tried to snatch the mobile phone of a pedestrian who was buying vegetables in the market. But they lost control of their motorcycle and fell on the road.

Alert passers-by caught the duo and alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested them.

They were booked under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Balongi Police Station. They will be presented before a court on Saturday, where the police will seek remand for further investigation into their background and criminal history.

Two held for snatching woman’s gold earrings in Panchkula

Panchkula A team of crime branch, Sector 26, has arrested two men who had snatched a woman’s gold earrings while she was de-boarding an auto-rickshaw in Sector 16 on March 22.

Among the two accused, Gagan hails from Ambala and Lavi Arora, alias Lavish, lives in Zirakpur.

The victim, Anita, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, had visited the booth market in Sector 9 with her husband on March 22.

While returning home at night, they boarded an auto-rickshaw. As they reached home around 8 pm and were about to get down from the three-wheeler, a man suddenly snatched both her earrings and fled towards his accomplice waiting on a motorcycle at a distance.

She raised the alarm and even the auto-rickshaw driver tried to chase the snatchers, but they managed to make good their escape. On her complaint, police had registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station.

The accused were produced before a court on Friday and sent to two-day police remand.