All arrangements in place for Haryana teacher eligibility test

The Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani on Monday said that proper arrangements have been put in place to ensure a fair and smooth conduct of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on July 30 and 31. Full security arrangements will also be in place around the exam centres through local police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Over 4 lakh candidates will appear in the HTET across 673 examination centres in the state. The Level-3 (PGT) exam will be held on July 30 from 3 pm to 5.30pm, while the Level-2 (TGT) exam will be held on July 31 from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the Level-1 (PRT) exam will be conducted on the same day from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

An official spokesperson said that before entering the examination centres, all candidates will be frisked using metal detectors and their biometric verification will be conducted.

To prevent any malpractice or anti-social activities, live monitoring of exam centres will be conducted from the Board headquarters via a high-tech command and control centre using AI-powered CCTV cameras. Full security arrangements will also be in place around the exam centres through local police.

The spokesperson further stated that to strictly curb cheating and other irregularities, around 220 flying squads have been appointed. “If any candidate or official/staff is found involved in cheating, misconduct or any criminal activity at any exam centre, strict action will be taken against them. Any kind of negligence or irresponsible behaviour by any official/staff will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the spokesperson said.