All flights cancelled as dense fog hits ops at Srinagar airport

All flights were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport on Sunday due to low visibility as Kashmir Valley experienced snowfall in the mountains and rains in the plains. By the evening light snowfall again started in plains as well, including in summer capital Srinagar. A man walking on road during a snowfall in Srinagar on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Officials said that heavy fog disrupted air traffic at the Srinagar Airport owing to low visibility early in the morning. Since Friday, the flights operations have been affected at the airport owing to less visibility because of the fog affecting thousands of local and non-local travellers.

“All flights were cancelled for the day due to bad weather. The visibility was as low as 50 m,” said an airport official . The visibility should be around 1000-1100 m for the flights to take off and land at the airport.

As the day progressed, snowfall was experienced in the mountains while plains were lashed by rains in the Himalayan valley amid forecasts of heavy snowfall for two days.

Summer capital Srinagar also witnessed light rains in the late afternoon which intensified as the day progressed.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district, the valleys of the frontier district of Kupwara and the tourist resort of Sonamarg in Ganderbal were covered with a white sheet of snow turning them into winter wonderlands.

“The snowfall is very essential for our survival in terms of water availability, agriculture and power production throughout the year, though we have to face the immediate difficulties the winter causes to the common people like extreme cold, power and water disruption and closure of air and surface traffic,” said Mohammad Anees, an environmental-science university student.

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism handle on twitter posted a stunning video of latest snowfall to attract more visitors to the alpine slopes and huts of Gulmarg.

As soon as the snow accumulated, the administration put machines into service to clear important roads and throughways.“As soon as the snowfall started, the mechanical and hospital engineering department (M&HED) put into service various vehicles to clear the snow from roads in Gulmarg and Kupwara,” said an official of M&HED.

Although, the traffic was plying on 270-km Srinagar Jammu Highway, the traffic department advised people to take caution owing to the snowfall prediction.

“Traffic is plying on both sides on the highway. Weather is overcast in Banihal-Qazigund sector (gateway into Kashmir). There is also MeT forecast of snowfall. People are advised to take precautions and keep checking status of road,” said J&K traffic police on X.

J&K Police issued an advisory for the public and tourists to be very cautious while travelling to remote tourist resorts Doodhpathri and Yousmarg. “Only 4x4 vehicles & those with anti-skid chains shall be allowed to travel from the main town of Khanshaib towards Doodhpathri. Ensure your vehicle is in optimal condition, focusing on brakes, lights and defrosters to prevent mechanical failures on icy roads...Avoid driving in snow storms at all cost,” it said.

The district administration is ready for any eventuality in Srinagar. It has asked different departments, including mechanical and hospital engineering department, public works department(R&B), Srinagar municipal corporation, power distribution corporation Limited, Jal Shakti, health and medical education department to make necessary logistical arrangements for snow clearance and related works.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar has cautioned of heavy snowfall tonight and tomorrow.

Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said that the plains of Jammu would receive rainfall while light to moderate snowfall is expected at most places of J&K with peak activity during January 04 and 05 till the morning of January 06. “There is a possibility of heavy snow at isolated higher reaches till Sunday late night,” he said.

KCCI slams AAI for ‘out-dated landing system’ at Srinagar airport

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Sunday expressed deep concern over the massive flight disruptions at the Srinagar International Airport over the past three days, resulting in numerous cancellations and leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The KCCI blamed the Airport Authority of India (AII) for failing to install upgraded landing systems at the airport.

“This crisis has been precipitated by the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) continued failure to install the promised upgraded Instrument Landing System (ILS), which would enable safe flight operations even in low visibility conditions,” said Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary General of KCCI in a statement.

The Kashmir Inc said that the situation was entirely preventable. “KCCI has repeatedly highlighted the urgent need for modern navigation equipment at our airport. Despite multiple assurances from AAI and several missed deadlines, we still operate with outdated systems that leave our air connectivity at the mercy of weather conditions,” he said.

The body said that the impact on business community and the general public has been severe. “The tourism industry, a crucial sector of our economy, has faced significant losses during what should be a peak travel period. International business travellers have missed crucial meetings, while local businesses have faced significant losses due to delayed shipments and cancelled business travel,” it said.