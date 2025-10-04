All fresh faces in SAD breakaway faction’s 41-member working panel

The breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announced a 41-member working committee which includes 10 members nominated by newly elected president Giani Harpreet Singh. The breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announced a 41-member working committee which includes 10 members nominated by newly elected president Giani Harpreet Singh. (HT File)

All the 41 members are fresh faces. The 31 members are among the delegates who were earlier chosen at the assembly constituency levels and 10 have been nominated by the president, which according to party spokesperson Gurjeet Singh Talwandi, is as per the constitution of the SAD.

According to the newly elected president, the office-bearers such as senior vice-presidents, vice-presidents and general secretaries, will be announced next week.

Giani Harpreet Singh, former Akal Takht acting jathedar, was elected as the president of the breakaway faction of the SAD in a meeting of the delegate session on August 11.

The same day Bibi Satwant Kaur was elected as chairperson of the ‘panthic’ council of the faction. She is the daughter of the former president of the All India Sikh Students Federation, Amrik Singh, who was a close associate of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and was killed in Operation Bluestar in 1984.

The 41-member list includes Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Bibi Paramjeet Kaur Landran, former MLAs Darshan Singh Shivalik and Parkash Chand Garg and Jasjeet Singh Bunny, son of SAD minister Capt Kanwaljit Singh, who passed away in March 2009. Harinder Pal Singh Tohra, grandson of former SGPC president Gurcharan Singh Tohra, also figures in the list.

The other members include Sukhwant Singh Punjland, who is a Patiala-based real estate developer, and Amarinder Singh Libra from Fatehgarh, whose family runs a transport business. According to Giani Harpreet Singh, the working committee will take all the key decisions.

7-member committee to select

candidate for Tarn Taran bypoll

The breakaway faction has constituted a seven-member committee to select a candidate for the Tarn Taran bypoll, for which the schedule is yet to be announced. These members include Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Bhai Manjit Singh, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Iqbal Singh Jhundan, Satwinder Singh Doblia, Daljit Singh Gill, and Ranjit Singh Chajjalwadi. The committee is expected to name a candidate by next week. The poll schedule is yet to be announced.