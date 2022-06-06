All prisons in Punjab to be mobile free in 8 months: jail minister Bains
Punjab cabinet minister for jails and mining Harjot Singh Bains assures to free all jails in the state of mobile phones in next 6–8 months, making Punjab the first state in the country to achieve the milestone, if successful.
During a surprise visit to the Ludhiana Central Jail, Bains said the previous state governments had not taken any steps to reform jails. “The AAP government would never allow jails to become “safe havens” for gangsters. Jails are being developed in the true sense of the word,” he said.
He said jammers and CCTV cameras with advanced technology were being installed in all jails, adding that the aides of inmates used to throw the mobile phones in the jail over the compound walls. Now, they would also trace the owner of the SIM cards and would take action against them too.
Bains told that during his tenure, over 1,000 mobile phones had been seized in record two-and-a-half months from the jails. He said the previous governments had not paid any attention to the basic development of jails, but now we are recruiting new staff to fill the vacant positions. Recruitment process of 1,000 jail wardens is in pipeline, he said.
Further, he added that many jails in the state, including Ludhiana, had been placed in the category of high security. He appealed to the people of Punjab to give some more time to the Aam Aadmi Party government to see the Punjab of their dreams.
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, joint commissioner Ravcharan Singh Brar, jail superintendent, and other officials also accompanied the minister.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
