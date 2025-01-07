Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Allegations of illegal mining false, says minister Panwar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 07, 2025 07:46 AM IST

As per a statement, Haryana panchayats and development, mines and geology minister Krishan Lal Panwar visited Nuh and Dadri to inspect the sites and found no evidence of illegal mining

Haryana panchayats and development, mines and geology minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is falsely alleging illegal mining by referring to Rajasthan’s territory as part of Haryana.

Haryana panchayats and development, mines and geology minister Krishan Lal Panwar accused Congress leader Randeep Surjewala of making politically motivated baseless statements. (HT File)
Haryana panchayats and development, mines and geology minister Krishan Lal Panwar accused Congress leader Randeep Surjewala of making politically motivated baseless statements. (HT File)

As per a statement, the minister visited Nuh and Dadri to inspect the sites and found no evidence of illegal mining. He accused Surjewala of making politically motivated baseless statements.

“Panwar visited Nuh on Sunday and also examined the hill near Firozpur Jhirka, which Surjewala had referred to in his allegations,” the spokesperson said, adding that just 10 feet from the site, the land falls under Rajasthan’s khasra number 62.

The minister said the opposition is wrongly claiming it as Haryana’s area for the purpose of making false accusations of illegal mining. Panwar advised Surjewala to verify the facts before making such allegations.

Panwar said he also visited Pichopa village in the Badhra area of Dadri district on Monday. He claimed that mining activities in Pichopa village had been completely stopped. “No mining was taking place in the designated mining zone,” he said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On