Allegations of illegal mining false, says minister Panwar

Haryana panchayats and development, mines and geology minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is falsely alleging illegal mining by referring to Rajasthan’s territory as part of Haryana. Haryana panchayats and development, mines and geology minister Krishan Lal Panwar accused Congress leader Randeep Surjewala of making politically motivated baseless statements. (HT File)

As per a statement, the minister visited Nuh and Dadri to inspect the sites and found no evidence of illegal mining. He accused Surjewala of making politically motivated baseless statements.

“Panwar visited Nuh on Sunday and also examined the hill near Firozpur Jhirka, which Surjewala had referred to in his allegations,” the spokesperson said, adding that just 10 feet from the site, the land falls under Rajasthan’s khasra number 62.

The minister said the opposition is wrongly claiming it as Haryana’s area for the purpose of making false accusations of illegal mining. Panwar advised Surjewala to verify the facts before making such allegations.

Panwar said he also visited Pichopa village in the Badhra area of Dadri district on Monday. He claimed that mining activities in Pichopa village had been completely stopped. “No mining was taking place in the designated mining zone,” he said.